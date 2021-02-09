News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Remember charity shops shut in lockdown as donations left outside in snow

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:51 PM February 9, 2021   
Donations left outside the Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market covered in snow on Monday, February 8.

Donations left outside the Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market covered in snow on Monday, February 8. - Credit: Martin Evans

People are being reminded that charity shops are shut because of lockdown after donations were left covered in snow outside a Norfolk store.

Items have been left outside the Sue Ryder furniture shop on Bridge Street in Downham Market despite notices asking people not to.

Donations left outside the Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market covered in snow on Monday, February 8.

Donations left outside the Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market covered in snow on Monday, February 8. - Credit: Martin Evans

Martin Evans, who regularly walks past the charity shop, discovered the donations on Monday, February 8 while out on his exercise.

He said he shared it on Facebook to highlight that people were ignoring signs on the entrance doors, which was "especially sad to see" on Monday

He added: "The amount of boxes had increased and there were clearly clothes and books ruined by the snow and wet weather."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Sue Ryder said currently all of Sue Ryder's 450 high street shops are closed due to the lockdown.

They added: "We are asking that no-one leaves donations outside our door whilst the shops are shut as our staff and volunteers are unable to collect donated items."

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  2. 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  3. 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  1. 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  2. 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
  3. 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
  4. 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  5. 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
  6. 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  7. 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Somebody getting a haircut

Coronavirus

Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus