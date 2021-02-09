Remember charity shops shut in lockdown as donations left outside in snow

Published: 1:51 PM February 9, 2021

Donations left outside the Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market covered in snow on Monday, February 8. - Credit: Martin Evans

People are being reminded that charity shops are shut because of lockdown after donations were left covered in snow outside a Norfolk store.

Items have been left outside the Sue Ryder furniture shop on Bridge Street in Downham Market despite notices asking people not to.

Martin Evans, who regularly walks past the charity shop, discovered the donations on Monday, February 8 while out on his exercise.

He said he shared it on Facebook to highlight that people were ignoring signs on the entrance doors, which was "especially sad to see" on Monday

He added: "The amount of boxes had increased and there were clearly clothes and books ruined by the snow and wet weather."

A spokesperson for Sue Ryder said currently all of Sue Ryder's 450 high street shops are closed due to the lockdown.

They added: "We are asking that no-one leaves donations outside our door whilst the shops are shut as our staff and volunteers are unable to collect donated items."