Series of Remembrance events to be held at town’s parish church

St Margaret's Church in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

The parish church of Lowestoft will hold a series of Remembrance events to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War this week.

With St Margaret’s Church in Lowestoft holding the town’s memorial to those who died in the First World War, the church will be open for visitors this Friday afternoon between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, November 10 for people to come and visit the town’s war memorial.

Rev Michael Asquith, Rector of St Margaret’s Church, said: “The church bells – which were cast after the First World War and rung for the first time in July 1920 – are dedicated to individuals or groups of people who again lost their lives in the First World War.”

There is still a chance to place a wooden cross with a poppy on it in St Margaret’s garden of remembrance in memory of any person who has lost their life in a war, but particularly to the 723 people from Lowestoft who died in the First World War.

On Sunday, November 11, the 10am Sung Communion service will include a shorter sermon than usual so that everyone can join together in a two minute silence at 11am.

The 6pm Sunday evening service will be a special Remembrance service commemorating the 723 names on the church memorial, concluding with the bells sounding out in joining in with the national ring for peace.

Rev Asquith said: “Sunday evening’s service at 6pm is a special service for Remembrance Sunday commemorating the end of the First World War 100 years ago and will focus especially on those whose names appear on the war memorial in the church.

“This service, which will also include a two minute silence, will be followed at 7.05pm by St Margaret’s bells ringing out, along with some 1,400 other bell towers across the country in the national ring for peace.

“Everybody is invited to any or all of these special events.”