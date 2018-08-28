Search

Advanced search

Updated

Series of Remembrance events to be held at town’s parish church

PUBLISHED: 12:22 06 November 2018

St Margaret's Church in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

St Margaret's Church in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

The parish church of Lowestoft will hold a series of Remembrance events to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War this week.

With St Margaret’s Church in Lowestoft holding the town’s memorial to those who died in the First World War, the church will be open for visitors this Friday afternoon between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, November 10 for people to come and visit the town’s war memorial.

Rev Michael Asquith, Rector of St Margaret’s Church, said: “The church bells – which were cast after the First World War and rung for the first time in July 1920 – are dedicated to individuals or groups of people who again lost their lives in the First World War.”

There is still a chance to place a wooden cross with a poppy on it in St Margaret’s garden of remembrance in memory of any person who has lost their life in a war, but particularly to the 723 people from Lowestoft who died in the First World War.

On Sunday, November 11, the 10am Sung Communion service will include a shorter sermon than usual so that everyone can join together in a two minute silence at 11am.

The 6pm Sunday evening service will be a special Remembrance service commemorating the 723 names on the church memorial, concluding with the bells sounding out in joining in with the national ring for peace.

Rev Asquith said: “Sunday evening’s service at 6pm is a special service for Remembrance Sunday commemorating the end of the First World War 100 years ago and will focus especially on those whose names appear on the war memorial in the church.

“This service, which will also include a two minute silence, will be followed at 7.05pm by St Margaret’s bells ringing out, along with some 1,400 other bell towers across the country in the national ring for peace.

“Everybody is invited to any or all of these special events.”

Related articles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast