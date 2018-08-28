Children create thoughtful poppy display for nursing home

Marsha Hughes, activities coordinator, Ami Reynolds teacher, Alfie Quick, Ted Watling, Henry Watling, Kirsty Holden and Mark Cresswell. PHOTO: Kingsley Healthcare Archant

Primary school children have created a Remembrance Day display for a nursing home.

Caston Primary School pupils made 80 poppies, each holding a special message saying what Remembrance means to them for Thorp House nursing home in Griston, near Watton.

Messages included: “You were very kind for protecting us and risking your lives for us.”

Home manager Kirsty Holden said: “Some of our residents have a connection with the Armed Services so the display and the messages are especially poignant for them.”

Headteacher Mark Cresswell visited the Kingsley Healthcare home with class teacher Ami Reynolds and three of the pupils, chosen as school ambassadors, to inspect the finished display.

Alfie Quick and brothers Ted and Henry Watling, whose father is a serviceman, were excited to find their poppies in the display.