Hundreds gather to remember town's fallen

A large parade made its way through Hunstanton before the town's remembrance service - Credit: Chris Bishop

More than 1,000 people gathered as a town paid tribute to its fallen.

Hunstanton lost 53 people in the First World War and 21 in the second.

More than 1,000 people gathered around the war memorial at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Their names were read out one by one, to the large crowd which turned out on Remembrance Sunday.

Leading them in prayer Rev James Monro, vicar of St Edmund's Church, said: "Remember, O Lord, all those who have died the death of honor and are departed in the hope of resurrection to eternal life."

Rev James Monro leads the prayers on Remembrance Sunday in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bihop

Wreaths were laid by organisations from the town including the RNLI, coastguard, police and staff from Sainsbury's supermarket.

A wreath was also laid by the US Air Force's 67th Special Operations Squadron, from RAF Mildenhall, twinned with Hunstanton because of the heroism of its members who braved the waters of the 1953 floods to rescue residents.

US airmen lay wreaths on Remembrance Sunday at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the Remembrance Sunday parade and service at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

