Hundreds gather to remember town's fallen
More than 1,000 people gathered as a town paid tribute to its fallen.
Hunstanton lost 53 people in the First World War and 21 in the second.
Their names were read out one by one, to the large crowd which turned out on Remembrance Sunday.
Leading them in prayer Rev James Monro, vicar of St Edmund's Church, said: "Remember, O Lord, all those who have died the death of honor and are departed in the hope of resurrection to eternal life."
Wreaths were laid by organisations from the town including the RNLI, coastguard, police and staff from Sainsbury's supermarket.
A wreath was also laid by the US Air Force's 67th Special Operations Squadron, from RAF Mildenhall, twinned with Hunstanton because of the heroism of its members who braved the waters of the 1953 floods to rescue residents.
