Time to honour them - Guide to Remembrance Sunday events across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:14 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:34 05 November 2018

Launch of Fields of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

As the centenary of the end of the First World War approaches, communities across Norfolk are honouring those who fought and fell with exhibitions, remembrance services, parades and memorials.

On Remembrance Sunday itself, in various locations across the county, including Norwich Cathedral, Thetford, Gorleston and Sandringham, events will start at 6am when lone pipers will play the tune Battle’s O’er as part of a national event Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute.

In Norwich, at 10.40am, a service of remembrance and a minute’s silence will be held at the war memorial outside City Hall followed by a veterans and armed forces parade to the Cathedral at 11.05am.

At 6pm there will be a candlelit procession from the cathedral to City Hall for a short service including the ringing of the city bells and lighting of a beacon.

Poppies will also be projected onto Norwich Castle and a BBC roll of honour reading will be played from City Hall balcony.

In Attleborough, Wymondham, Diss, Harleston, Thetford, Cawston, Cromer, Holt, North Walsham and King’s Lynn hundreds of people are expected to line the streets to witness Remembrance Day parades and processions.

In villages, towns and parishes, services, silences and wreath laying ceremonies will take place at 11am.

In Great Yarmouth, the town’s Festival of Remembrance will be held in the Hippodrome.

Starting at 4.30pm, the event will culminate in a minute’s silence which will see hundreds of red poppy leaves made by schoolchildren from the Great Yarmouth area cascade from the ceiling of the building.

At Norwich Cathedral, Great Yarmouth Minster and King’s Lynn Minster, people are being encouraged by this newspaper to place a wooden backed poppy in a bid to create a Norfolk-wide field of remembrance to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War.

Communities in Sprowston, Martham, Marsham, Dilham, Neatishead, Runham, Mundesley have also created their own Fields of Remembrance and visual memorials.

As darkness falls on November 11, the bells of churches across the county – more than any other in the country – will ring out and beacons of peace will be lit, marking the end of the Battle’s Over tribute.

For more information on remembrance day events happening across Norfolk, usethe above table to search your area.

