Series of community events and remembrance services to commemorate 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

A previous Lowestoft Remembrance parade. Photo: Mick Howes

Commemorations marking the centenary of the end of the First World War will take place across Waveney this weekend.

A previous Lowestoft Remembrance parade. Photo: Mick Howes

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday will be marked in Lowestoft as the town pays its respects to all those who have lost their lives in battle.

A bagpiper will pipe out Battles O’er at Britain’s most easterly point of Ness Point at 6am on Sunday, November 11 to mark the start of the day of remembrance.

A Remembrance Service and two minute silence will take place at the War Memorial at Royal Plain in Lowestoft at 10.45am with representatives from Waveney District Council, the Royal British Legion Lowestoft and District Branch, Lowestoft Town Council and a number of other local organisations.

An official parade comprising the Territorial Army (TA), cadet forces and other uniformed units will parade along the seafront at 10.40am, with standards and veterans falling in behind the parade march as it passes.

Britain's most easterly point, Ness Point, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Then between 6.15pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, at Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft, the beacon will be lit, church bells will ring out and the Salvation Army band will entertain – starting with a community singalong, with all welcome to attend throughout the day.

In Southwold, a lone piper will play on the Southwold Town Hall balcony at 6am. At 10.30am members of Southwold Town Council and local organisations – led by the Southwold and Reydon Corps of Drums – will parade from the Market Place to the War Memorial in Bartholomew Green, for the laying of wreaths at 10.40am.

At 11am, a service of remembrance will be held at St Edmund’s Church in Southwold, before the church bells echo out at 12.30pm.

Then at 6.45pm on November 11, the beacon will be lit at Gun Hill as Last Post is played, before a cry for peace around the world goes out from the Southwold town crier.

A clifftop community event, marking the centenary, will be held in Pakefield on Sunday. A special evening service will be held at 6.30pm in Pakefield Church, before the Beacon on Pakefield cliffs is lit for Armistice Day at 7pm. The church bells will ring out at 7.05pm followed by the singing of First World War songs, readings and poems reflecting the occasion. The names of those commemorated on the nearby war memorial will also be read out.

To help support people who want to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, Waveney District Council is offering free parking at every council-owned car park across the district for the entire day.

Further events

Blythburgh: Holy Trinity church will hold a Service of Remembrance – held jointly with St Andrew’s Walberswick – at 10.50am on Sunday, November 11.

At 5.30pm, people will also gather for a peal of bells by candlelight.

Corton: Service of Remembrance at the Methodist Church in Corton on Sunday at 10.30am, followed by the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial, and a buffet lunch in the Village Hall.

Gunton: St Peter’s Church at Gunton is hosting a Poppy Day Festival between Friday, November 9 and and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Henstead and Hulver: A service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday at 11am at Henstead Church, followed by a bring and share lunch in Hulver village hall.

Kirkley: Traditional Act of Remembrance combined with a Service of Holy Communion at St Peter and St John Church in Kirkley at 10.30am on Sunday.

Sole Bay team ministry: Churches in Blythburgh, Reydon, Southwold and Wangford will hold Remembrance Day services on Sunday at 10.50am with a 6pm service taking place in Walberswick and Uggeshall.

Wrentham: A Remembrance Service will be held at St Nicholas Church, Wrentham at 10.50am on Sunday. Wrentham Band will then play in concert at St Nicholas Church from 4pm, with thousands of knitted poppies on display in the church.

St Michael’s Church in Oulton will play its part in an international commemoration.

St Michael’s bell ringers will hold a Ringing Out For Peace event at the church from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, with the public being invited to come along to have a go at bell ringing. At 7.05pm on November 11 the bell ringers will take part in the national Ringing out for Peace.

St Margaret’s Church: The parish church of Lowestoft will hold a series of Remembrance events as it holds the town’s memorial to those who died in the First World War. The church will be open for visitors on Friday afternoon between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, November 10.

On Sunday the 10am Sung Communion service includes a shorter sermon than usual so all can join together in a two minute silence at 11am. The 6pm Sunday evening service will be a special Remembrance service commemorating the 723 names on the church memorial, concluding with the bells sounding out in the national ring for peace.

East Coast College Lowestoft Campus: A memorial community event will be held from 6pm on Sunday as a college designed beacon will be lit at 7pm. Extracts of poems and local diary entries will be read, with the DPA choir singing wartime songs.