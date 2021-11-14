News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Parades and services mark Remembrance Sunday in west Norfolk

Chris Bishop

Published: 5:16 PM November 14, 2021
There was a large turnout for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn

There was a large turnout for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Parades and services were held across west Norfolk to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The wreath laying ceremony on Remembrance Sunday in King's Lynn

The wreath laying ceremony on Remembrance Sunday in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The largest was in King's Lynn, where a large crowd gathered around the war memorial in the Tower Gardens.

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

After a parade through the streets of the town, wreaths were laid at the memorial during an open air service.

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Downham Market also saw a large parade, led by personnel from nearby RAF Marham.

Scenes from Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday

Personnel from RAF Marham parade through Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

They marched from the town hall to the town's war memorial, on London Road.

Scenes from Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday

Scenes from Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

The wreath laying was led by deputy lord lieutenant of Norfolk James Bagge, while those laying wreaths included Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at Marham.

Scenes from Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday

Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at RAF Marham, lays a wreath in Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

There was a crowd of more than 1,000 at Hunstanton, where the parade and ceremony were joined by personnel from the US Air Force.


