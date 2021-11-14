Parades and services mark Remembrance Sunday in west Norfolk
- Credit: Ian Burt
Parades and services were held across west Norfolk to mark Remembrance Sunday.
The largest was in King's Lynn, where a large crowd gathered around the war memorial in the Tower Gardens.
After a parade through the streets of the town, wreaths were laid at the memorial during an open air service.
Downham Market also saw a large parade, led by personnel from nearby RAF Marham.
They marched from the town hall to the town's war memorial, on London Road.
You may also want to watch:
The wreath laying was led by deputy lord lieutenant of Norfolk James Bagge, while those laying wreaths included Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at Marham.
There was a crowd of more than 1,000 at Hunstanton, where the parade and ceremony were joined by personnel from the US Air Force.
l
Most Read
- 1 Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years
- 2 Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk
- 3 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
- 4 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub
- 5 Christmas market celebrating best of Norfolk set to begin
- 6 Person taken to hospital after crash at roundabout
- 7 Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass
- 8 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
- 9 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
- 10 Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon dies after flying into car