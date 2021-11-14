Parades and services mark Remembrance Sunday in west Norfolk

There was a large turnout for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Parades and services were held across west Norfolk to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The wreath laying ceremony on Remembrance Sunday in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The largest was in King's Lynn, where a large crowd gathered around the war memorial in the Tower Gardens.

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

After a parade through the streets of the town, wreaths were laid at the memorial during an open air service.

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Downham Market also saw a large parade, led by personnel from nearby RAF Marham.

Personnel from RAF Marham parade through Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

They marched from the town hall to the town's war memorial, on London Road.

Scenes from Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch:

The wreath laying was led by deputy lord lieutenant of Norfolk James Bagge, while those laying wreaths included Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at Marham.

Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at RAF Marham, lays a wreath in Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

There was a crowd of more than 1,000 at Hunstanton, where the parade and ceremony were joined by personnel from the US Air Force.





l