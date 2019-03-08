Search

Norfolk remembers D-Day

PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 05 June 2019

Troops land on the Normandy beaches in 1944 Picture: PA

Troops land on the Normandy beaches in 1944 Picture: PA

Archant

Events across Norfolk will honour those who stormed the Normandy beaches 75 years ago to free Europe from Hitler.

June 6, 1944, saw the largest amphibious landing force the world had ever seen set sail for France.

More than 4,000 Allied soldiers did not live to see out the day, as the invading force met with stiff resistance on the shoreline.

MORE - Norfolk veterans set off for Normandy to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

MORE - Old soldier returns to invasion beaches for the first time

Veterans who took part in the landings will join a wreath-laying ceremony in King's Lynn. At least two, both aged in their 90s, are expected to attend.

Geoff Hipperson, Mayor of West Norfolk, said: "I'm honoured to join these brave men at the War Memorial in Tower Gardens. My father was an RAF pilot so I grew up with a good understanding of how these people fought for our freedom and peace."

The wreaths will be placed at the memorial at 11am tomorrow.

In Cromer, there will be a vigil at Cromer Parish Church from 7.26am - the time the first British soldier set foot on Gold Beach - to midday, when there will be a short service led by Rev Will Warren followed by a laying of D-Day 75 wreaths.

North Walsham will hold a commemoration with vintage vehicles and displays on Sunday, June 9 from 11am to 4pm in Church Street. There will be re-enactors, wartime songs played at the White Swan pub, and a family history section where visitors may be able to find out if they have any personal links to D-Day.

The Norfolk Tank Museum at Forncett St Mary, Near Diss, is staging a D-Day commemoration event on Sunday, June 9.

It will feature re-enactors and military historians who will talk about the landings, answer questions and chat about memories and any artefacts people bring along.

In Norwich, a service will be held outside City Hall, by the Norwich war memorial, from 10.30am to 11.15am.

It will be led by the Revd Edward Carter, vicar at St Peter Mancroft church, and attendees including Vaughan Thomas, the Lord Mayor of Norwich, will lay wreaths.

