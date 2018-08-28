Search

Relief for motorists as traffic lights are removed at key roundabout

PUBLISHED: 17:02 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 13 December 2018

Work is being carried out to create a new traffic island by Persimmon Homes in Ormesby Picture: Liz Coates

Traffic lights which have been disrupting journeys at a key roundabout have been taken down.

For weeks motorists have endured long waits at the A149 Ormesby/Caister roundabout while a housebuilder improves the pinch-point, with most drivers avoiding the area altogether.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “Our planned improvements works to the roundabout are now complete and the traffic lights have been removed.

“Work will be continuing in the area over the next week or so, to improve the street lights.

“We would like to thank all local residents for their patience and are pleased to report the programme of works has been very successful and completed within the planned timescale.”

During the works a frustrated businessman rounded on the scheme for taking too long and affecting restaurant trade at The Grange.

