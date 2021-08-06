News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Relief as missing woman found in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:36 PM August 6, 2021   
Corrina Gillard

Corrina Gillard had gone missing for several hours on Friday. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have confirmed that a 58-year-old woman reported missing from near her home in Mundesley on Friday afternoon has been found safe and well.

Corinna Gillard, known as Polly, had been last seen in the village's Cowper Close at 3pm.

Following searches by emergency services, it was revealed at 9.08pm that she had been found in Mundesley.

The fire service drone crew had been called out from Wymondham at 4.54pm and assisted the police on the cliffs near the village until 7.12pm. A Norfolk County Council spokesperson was unable to confirm whether this assistance was related to the search for Ms Gillard.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WASPI women protesting

'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Coronavirus | Updated

Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. 

Center Parcs pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in village

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Norfolk Live

Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus