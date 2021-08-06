Relief as missing woman found in north Norfolk

Published: 9:36 PM August 6, 2021

Corrina Gillard had gone missing for several hours on Friday. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have confirmed that a 58-year-old woman reported missing from near her home in Mundesley on Friday afternoon has been found safe and well.

Corinna Gillard, known as Polly, had been last seen in the village's Cowper Close at 3pm.

Following searches by emergency services, it was revealed at 9.08pm that she had been found in Mundesley.

The fire service drone crew had been called out from Wymondham at 4.54pm and assisted the police on the cliffs near the village until 7.12pm. A Norfolk County Council spokesperson was unable to confirm whether this assistance was related to the search for Ms Gillard.