Take a look at the Norwich pub which has been transformed into an art deco cinema

The former brewery at the Reindeer Pub has been turned into an art deco pop-up cinema, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norwich pub has been turned into an art-deco cinema, complete with cabaret and velvet drapes.

The old brewery room at The Reindeer pub on Dereham Road has been transformed by Norwich-based theatre set designer and artist Matt Nunn.

The sold-out ‘Grand Little Electric Picture Palace’ is showing the two silent feature films, Steamboat Bill Jr, and One AM by Charlie Chaplin as well as live cabaret.

The first one was on Wednesday and the second is on friday night.

Mr Nunn, who hosts the evenings as his alter ego Earl Harlem, said: “I will be dressed up in my top hat and tails to welcome people in and introduce the films and the live cabaret. It will very much be an experience not just a film in a pub,” he said.

Lou Wilding, the pub’s landlady said: “It is going to be fantastic. It is totally different; nobody else in the city is doing it.”