Reindeer escapes from Christmas event
PUBLISHED: 16:03 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 01 December 2019
A reindeer was on the loose in north Norfolk this afternoon after it escaped from a Christmas event.
But it didn't take long for Santa's little helpers to track down the missing animal and reunite it with its owners.
Norfolk police tweeted: "Christmas is saved!!!! Call received in our control room about a loose reindeer in the north Norfolk area. A few phone calls later and Santa's little helpers are on their way to collect!"
Inspector Gina Hopkinson, of Norfolk Police, said later: "The reindeer was only on the loose a matter of minutes. It was found, alone, in a field. It has now been reunited with its owners."
The police are not giving out the exact address where the reindeer was found.
It's not known if the reindeer is owned by a local family or was brought to the area for the event.