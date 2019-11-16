Search

Advanced search

Could you offer a home to an ex-battery hen?

16 November, 2019 - 06:48
A hen peers curiously out of its box. Picture: Chris Bishop

A hen peers curiously out of its box. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Animal lovers are holding a special hen homing day for ex-battery birds his weekend.

Chickens waiting for their new owners to collect them at a previous homing day Picture: Chris BishopChickens waiting for their new owners to collect them at a previous homing day Picture: Chris Bishop

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is hosting the event at Gayton Thorpe, near King's Lynn, on Sunday (2 - 4pm), where 300 hens will be handed over to their new owners.

Laying hens are deemed no longer commercially viable once they reach 18 months old.

The charity collects birds from farms and works with a network of volunteers to find suitable retirement homes for thousands of hens each year.

Volunteer John Greenwood with an ex-battery hen. Picture: Chris BishopVolunteer John Greenwood with an ex-battery hen. Picture: Chris Bishop

Andy Beecroft, its Norfolk co-ordinator, said: "Rehoming ex-bats from the BHWT certainly brings about a touch of the feelgood factor as you give your little flock the chance to enjoy fresh air, sunshine and dust baths. It's the first chance they'll have had to enjoy many of the things that come naturally to a chicken.

"These hardworking little ladies will be coming out of their cages this weekend, so we really hope the Norfolk public get behind us and give as many of them homes as possible."

Hen keeping is on the rise across the UK with an estimated 1,000,000 households now having hens in their back garden, making chickens the sixth most popular household pet after dogs, cat, fish, rabbits and hamsters.

A hen on its way to a new home. Picture: Chris BishopA hen on its way to a new home. Picture: Chris Bishop

Jane Howorth MBE, Founder of the BHWT, said: "It comes as no surprise to us that hen keeping is becoming increasingly common as we know better than most what amazing pets they make. They're intelligent, friendly and inquisitive and soon find their way into people's hearts. There's something particularly special about rehoming ex-bat hens, as not only have you saved their lives, but you've given them the first chance to really experience what life is all about and it's through that joint experience that gives us lucky people the chance to form special relationships with our hens.

The BHWT, founded in 2005, has rehomed more than 12,000 hens across the Norfolk area.

If you would like to rehome a flock of your own on Sunday, register your details at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Collapse of firm behind Café Britannia leaves more questions than answers

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Extremist jailed after attempted murder of Norfolk prison officer

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Concern for missing woman who is believed to be in Norwich

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Norwich City chief searching for “Rod or Elton type act” for third concert

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, wants to bring an act like Elton John or Rod Stewart to Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise/PA Images.

Unwanted cat ‘desperate’ for home in time for Christmas

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists