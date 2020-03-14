Search

Cat still waiting to be chosen after months at rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 09:01 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 14 March 2020

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been with them for several months now.

Barber need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBarber need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella is described as a sweet-natured cat who gets along well with other friendly felines.

She has been waiting for a home for more than two months now and the RSPCA hope this will be the week she is chosen.

If you could provide a fairy-tale ending for Cinderella then please see the ways to get in touch at the end of this article.

There are many other animals also needing homes this week.

Casper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCasper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Barber is estimated to be around five years old and has previously spent his time wandering the streets.

He is on the shy side but staff say once he gets to know you he shows his friendly personality.

Casper needs an owner who will give him plenty of time to settle in.

He doesn't have much confidence so if he gets the opportunity to hide he will.

Nats needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkNats needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is, however, 'the most soppy cat who can't get enough fuss and belly rubs.'

Nats was found trapped in a shed and the RSPCA have been unable to find his owner so he has now been neutered and is ready to find a home.

He is very affectionate and loves people but doesn't like to be picked up.

Shay is around four years old and is a sociable friendly male cat.

Treacle needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTreacle needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He likes to be around people and greets everyone he meets.

Treacle appears to have had a really hard life so far and is now looking to find a retirement home where he can relax and be looked after.

He is very friendly and loves attention.

Velvet and Tweed are looking for a home together.

Velvet and Tweed need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkVelvet and Tweed need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tweed is on the shy side but Velvet is much more confident.

They are aged around two or three years old and get along well with other cats.

Billy is a relaxed, friendly 13 year old cat.

He likes to be around people so would make a perfect companion for someone who was at home a lot of the time.

Tails needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTails needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mila came to the RSPCA after her owner was sadly no longer able to care for her.

She has been a much loved cat and has been used to living in a home.

She is aged around 13 years old and is a friendly cat.

'Tails' who was found in Acle will now be looking for a new home as unfortunately the RSPCA has been able to find his owners.

Billy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBilly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is a very friendly cat with a distinctive shaped tail.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Shay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Mila needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMila needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

