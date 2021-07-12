Registration opens for return of the Marriott's Way 10k race

Published: 9:00 AM July 12, 2021

The Marriott's Way 10k race returns in October. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The popular Marriott's Way 10k race will return this year, after coronavirus forced last year's race to take place virtually.

Registration for the run, starting in Aylsham and travelling along Marriott's Way to Reepham opens today (Monday, July 12), with a limit of 500 places.

John Fisher, vice chairman of Broadland District Council, which organises the event, said: We are delighted that our Marriott’s Way 10k can take place as normal this year.

"It has always been such a fantastic event and I look forward to residents joining in, cheering on participants as they complete the course, as they always do.”

The race, sponsored by Saffron Housing, will take place on Sunday, October 3.

You may also want to watch:

James Francis, chief executive of Saffron Housing Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working with Broadland District Council by sponsoring such a great, local event that will see lots of people get on their running shoes.

"The pandemic has demonstrated keeping active is not only good for your physical health but also your mental wellbeing, and the Marriott’s Way 10k race is a great opportunity to challenge yourself, achieve something fantastic and contribute to a wonderful event.”

This will be the 13th year the race has been held.

The run is suitable for all abilities and raises money for Norfolk Trails, a charity which maintains the 26-mile long Marriott’s Way footpath, cycle route and bridleway.

The Marriott's Way follows the routes of two disused railway lines.

Entries for the 10k race cost £15 per affiliated and £17 per non-affiliated person.

To enter, go to www.southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk/mw10k.

People are also urged to share their pictures from the day using #MarriottsOfFire.