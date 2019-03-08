Registration opens for Marriott's Way 10k race

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:46 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 03 July 2019

Runners taking part in the Marriott's Way 10k race, starting from Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the Marriott's Way 10k race, starting from Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Registration has opened for this year's Marriott's Way 10k race.

Runners taking part in the Marriott's Way 10k race, starting from Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event, which is now in its 11th year, follows the route of a disused railway line, starting in Aylsham and finishing at Reepham marketplace.

Organised by Broadland District Council and sponsored by D & F McCarthy, the off-road 10km race is limited to 500 places.

It takes place on October 6.

Advanced entries cost £15 for affiliated runners and £17 for non-affiliated runners.

Young people aged four to 16 will also have the chance to run one mile of the route in fancy dress as part of a fun run.

Each child will receive a medal and voucher from the fun run's sponsor, the Bure Valley Railway.

To book a place in the Marriott's Way 10K Race 2019, visit www.totalracetiming.co.uk/race/96

To book your children for the Marriott's Way Children's Fun Run, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/marriottswayfunrun

