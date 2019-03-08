Registration opens for Marriott's Way 10k race
PUBLISHED: 11:46 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 03 July 2019
Registration has opened for this year's Marriott's Way 10k race.
The event, which is now in its 11th year, follows the route of a disused railway line, starting in Aylsham and finishing at Reepham marketplace.
Organised by Broadland District Council and sponsored by D & F McCarthy, the off-road 10km race is limited to 500 places.
It takes place on October 6.
Advanced entries cost £15 for affiliated runners and £17 for non-affiliated runners.
Young people aged four to 16 will also have the chance to run one mile of the route in fancy dress as part of a fun run.
Each child will receive a medal and voucher from the fun run's sponsor, the Bure Valley Railway.
To book a place in the Marriott's Way 10K Race 2019, visit www.totalracetiming.co.uk/race/96
To book your children for the Marriott's Way Children's Fun Run, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/marriottswayfunrun