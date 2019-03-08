Search

On your marks! Registration opens for Mammoth Marathon

PUBLISHED: 08:23 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 13 September 2019

Mammoth marathon route. Picture: NNDC

Mammoth marathon route. Picture: NNDC

On your marks explorers - registration for the Mammoth Marathon opens on Friday, September 13 at 9.30am.

The Mammoth Marathon is Norfolk's first full road race marathon since 1990.

It aims to bring people to the north Norfolk coast, highlighting North Norfolk District Council's Deep History Coast project, and ultimately boosting the economy and tourism.

The route will pass by sights including a reborn pub, a lighthouse, a historic pier and a golf course.

The 26.2-mile race will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2020, and will go from Sea Palling to Sheringham High School.

The route first heads inland to the Ingham Swan pub, which reopened in March after rebuilding following a devastating fire.

Runners will then head to Happisburgh to pass by the red-and-white banded lighthouse, befre taking in Walcott, Bacton, Paston, Mundesley and Northrepps, then onto the 1901-built pier at Cromer and Sheringham.

Sarah Bütikofer, NNDC leader, said: "This event promises to be fantastic, not just for those taking part, who will be able to enjoy our award-winning coastline and countryside here in north Norfolk, but also for the local businesses who can look forward to lots of new visitors to the area during the weekend of the event."

The event's name plays on the region's prehistoric heritage, which was once a stomping ground for species including the southern mammoth.

See the website for details and registration, bit.ly/2m4TkFt #RunnersWelcome

