Double joy for EDP at Regional Press Awards

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey who has won a regional press award for his Norwich City Coverage Archant

The Eastern Daily Press and the Pink Un have picked up two awards at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Eastern Daily Press has won a regional press award for its Norfolk Day 2018 coverage Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Eastern Daily Press has won a regional press award for its Norfolk Day 2018 coverage Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Receiving the awards at a ceremony in central London, the EDP won the innovation and initiative award for its Norfolk Day coverage which judges described as a "well-executed initiative that produced some excellent content".

You may also want to watch:

While Michael Bailey won digital live sports reporter of the year for his work in the Pink Un.

The paper also received a highly commended in the category of Sunday/daily newspaper of the year.

Following the awards, David Powles, editor of The EDP and Norwich Evening News said: "Our Norwich City coverage is second to none and Michael Bailey, along with the rest of the team, deserve so much credit for what they have done in print, online and in video. "I'm delighted the daily hard work of our fantastic team has also been recognised."