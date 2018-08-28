Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Shops on Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire to open by Easter

PUBLISHED: 15:51 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 09 January 2019

Phil Thompson, owner of the site on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth destroyed two years ago in a fire, says the shops will open by Easter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Phil Thompson, owner of the site on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth destroyed two years ago in a fire, says the shops will open by Easter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

More than two years ago it was destroyed by a devastating fire.

But out of the ashes of the former indoor market and bowling alley in Great Yarmouth’s Regent Road, a new development is beginning to take shape.

And with a concrete structure appearing above the boards on the town’s busy thoroughfare, its owners have confirmed that shops should open there by Easter.

The site was gutted in a huge blaze two years ago at the height of the summer season.

The gaping hole overgrown with weeds that had been left in the wake of the devastation has since been filled in with the concrete foundations and climbing walls of the new development.

Regent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria PertusaRegent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Phil Thompson, owner of the site, has said that the mixed-use complex will include eight apartments, fifteen houses and twelve shops.

He said that ten of the shops are with traders who had businesses on the site before the blaze, and are continuing their leases, while the remaining two premises have not yet been let.

The shops will sell arts and crafts, wooden carvings, leather, handbags and ice-cream - “the general Regent Road fare”, Mr Thompson said.

He added that the apartments will be ready three months after the shops have opened.

Regent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria PertusaRegent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

More than 100 firefighters and 41 fire engines had tackled the fire, with water pumped from the nearby river Yare to help extinguish the flames, which took almost seven hours to put out.

The tall plume of smoke was visible for miles, from as far away as Acle and Lowestoft.

Over one year later, Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to back the proposals for the development.

The company which ran the former Regent Bowl alley, which until the fire was the oldest bowling alley in the country still in use, said they would not be returning to the site.

The fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss PishbinThe fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss Pishbin

The new plans for shops and homes at the fire hit Regent Road former indoor market and bowling alley in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Richard Pike Associates The new plans for shops and homes at the fire hit Regent Road former indoor market and bowling alley in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Richard Pike Associates

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Theatre Royal boss reveals future of Ben Langley after public backlash

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists