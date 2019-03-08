Search

83-year-old wooden vessel brings Norfolk's fishing heritage to life

PUBLISHED: 15:04 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 28 July 2019

A plethora of historic wooden fishing boats graced the waters at Wells as part of a regatta. Picture: WENDY PRITCHARD

An 83-year-old wooden fishing vessel was one of the highlights of a heritage regatta along the north Norfolk coast at the weekend.

The event was organised by the charitable trust Rescue Wooden Boats and saw 16 boats displayed at Tugboat Yard on the east quay at Wells.

Miss Judith was the oldest to feature. It was built by Johnny Johnston in 1936.

Wendy Pritchard brought her boat Welcome Messenger to the event.

She said: "It was built in 1963 by Billy May for Bennett Middleton - a Sheringham fisherman and his son Fuzz Middleton, also a Sheringham fisherman."

Fuzz made an appearance at the event and described how most of his childhood was spent on the boat.

As well as getting the opportunity to look at the traditional fishing boats, visitors were able to talk to the boats' owners and hear about the history of the local crab and whelk industry.

