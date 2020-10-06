Town’s cinema announces reopening date

A seaside town’s cinema has announced it will be reopening later this month.

The Regal Movieplex Cinema in Hans Place, Cromer, will start screening films again from Thursday, October 15.

It will be the first time the four-screen multiplex will have shown a film since March, when the country was put into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Posting a message on Facebook, the venue, which is part of the Merlin Cinema group, said: “We’ve missed you.

“We are so pleased to confirm that your cinema will reopen on Thursday 15th October. You can find out about our safety measures by visiting our website. As we will be restricting the number of people in each screening to assist with social distancing we strongly advise pre-booking to avoid disappointment.

“We hope to see you soon!”

There has been a cinema in Cromer, on the site the Regal now occupies, for more than a century.

In 2017, the venue was nominated as best cinema in a national industry award scheme.