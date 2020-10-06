Search

Advanced search

Town’s cinema announces reopening date

PUBLISHED: 16:03 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 06 October 2020

Regal Cinema Cromer, has announced it will be reopening on October 15. Picture: Google Maps

Regal Cinema Cromer, has announced it will be reopening on October 15. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A seaside town’s cinema has announced it will be reopening later this month.

The Regal Movieplex Cinema in Hans Place, Cromer, will start screening films again from Thursday, October 15.

It will be the first time the four-screen multiplex will have shown a film since March, when the country was put into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Posting a message on Facebook, the venue, which is part of the Merlin Cinema group, said: “We’ve missed you.

“We are so pleased to confirm that your cinema will reopen on Thursday 15th October. You can find out about our safety measures by visiting our website. As we will be restricting the number of people in each screening to assist with social distancing we strongly advise pre-booking to avoid disappointment.

“We hope to see you soon!”

You may also want to watch:

There has been a cinema in Cromer, on the site the Regal now occupies, for more than a century.

In 2017, the venue was nominated as best cinema in a national industry award scheme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Surgery cancels flu jabs after power cut ruins vaccines

Aldborough Surgery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Disgraceful’ sisters attacked good Samaritan with broken bottle

Paula Murray, who was jailed for two years for a violent attack with a bottle in Norwich Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich City announce season ticket rebate changes

Norwich City have announced changes to their season ticket rebate system. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Invasive plant with potential to ‘carpet rivers’ found in Norfolk Broads

Floating pennywort has been spotted in the River Ant. Photo: NNNSI

Well-known ‘eyesore’ public toilets demolished after standing empty for eight years

Work being carried out to demolish the public toilets at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY