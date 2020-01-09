Search

Large crowds expected at 'wonderfully kind' Norfolk Royal Marine's funeral

PUBLISHED: 08:45 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 09 January 2020

The nephew of Reg Wilcox hopes to boost numbers at his uncle's funeral at St Mary's Church in Watton in January. Picture: Alan Rickett/Ian Burt

Archant

The funeral of a former Royal Marine veteran will take place today.

Through the power of social media scores of people are expected to attend the service of Reg Wilcox at St Mary's Church in Watton.

His nephew Alan Rickett has been left stunned by the response from former veterans and wellwishers offering to attend the service.

Mr Rickett said he felt compelled to act ahead of the funeral after realising fewer than 15 people could be attending, and wanted to give the best send-off to a "wonderfully kind" man.

Before the service a fire engine from Watton Fire Station will lead a parade to the church from Mr Wilcox's home through the High Street to the church.

Paul Sandford, the landlord of the Railway Tavern pub in Dereham, has also provided transport for people to attend the service.

Music will be played as wellwishers enter the church and the Last Post will be played at the graveside.

The player will then walk off into the distance.

The service will begin at 11am at St Mary's Church.

