Search

Advanced search

"It would mean the world" - Nephew's quest to bring community to Norfolk veteran's funeral

PUBLISHED: 14:27 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 27 December 2019

The nephew of Reg Wilcox hopes to boost numbers at his uncle's funeral at St Mary's Church in Watton in January. Picture: Alan Rickett/Ian Burt

The nephew of Reg Wilcox hopes to boost numbers at his uncle's funeral at St Mary's Church in Watton in January. Picture: Alan Rickett/Ian Burt

Archant

The nephew of a "wonderfully kind" veteran said it would mean the world if people answered his call to attend his uncle's funeral.

The nephew of Reg Wilcox is hoping people will hear his call to attend the funeral of the 90 year old Royal Marine. Picture: Alan RickettThe nephew of Reg Wilcox is hoping people will hear his call to attend the funeral of the 90 year old Royal Marine. Picture: Alan Rickett

Alan Rickett has appealed to former veterans and well-wishers to pay their respects to Reg Wilcox, who lived in Watton, when he is buried on January 9.

Mr Rickett said he felt compelled to act ahead of the funeral after realising fewer than 15 people could be attending, and wanted to give the best send-off to a "wonderfully kind" man.

The Southend resident said: "It would mean the world.

"There are 12 definites, possibly 14 in total, for Reg's funeral. It destroyed me and I knew we had to do something. That was the beginning of the quest.

"He was a wonderfully kind, caring and loyal man who deeply loved his wife of 59 years, Doris, his family, his friends and neighbours and holidays abroad."

Mr Wilcox, who was 90, was born on April 15, 1929, in London's east end and was evacuated to the Gissing area when he was 12.

As a child he lived next door to his future in-laws and would one day marry Doris, but had to prove his love to his father-in-law.

Read more: Call for people to attend funeral of Norfolk serviceman



Growing up, he joined the 2nd Battalion Royal Norfolk Cadets, attaining the rank of sergeant before joining the Royal Marines in 1947 aged 17.

During his 11-year career, Mr Wilcox would serve on the HMS Gambia, HMS Victoria and HMS Glory. He left in 1956 when Doris paid £50 for him to be released from service.

You may also want to watch:

His days of wearing a uniform were not over, though, and he first tried to join the police, but due to his height did not qualify.

Instead, he worked for the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and was among the heroes of the Moorgate tube disaster in 1975.

He served with the fire brigade for 23 years until a hearing defect caused him to retire early.

Mr Rickett said his uncle was a very proud and well turned out man.

Mr Rickett said: "He had 16 pairs of shoes and they are so heavily polished you could use them as a shaving mirror. He did his own ironing, even when he married Doris, he did not trust anyone to iron his shirts. He was so proud. He was the proudest man I know."

As part of his appeal, Mr Rickett asked for any veterans to attend the funeral and any Royal Navy or Royal Marine standards to be flown.

Mr Wilcox will be buried at St Mary's Church in Watton, at 11am on Thursday, January 9.

Anyone who wishes to attend may wear 'typical attire' for the occasion including berets, medals and regimental ties.

Most Read

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Tributes paid to Norwich City superfan ‘Kingo’

Julian 'Kingo' King, from Dereham, has died at the age of 57. Mr King was good friends with Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan. Picture: The King family

Meet Norfolk’s Cinderella bride

Theatre Royal's panto stars, Prince Charming ( David Witts) and Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones), join Charlotte Coyle who has won a 'Cinderella' wedding dress from La Belle Angele. The winning dress is not pictured, so as not to spoil the surprise. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Castle Quarter owner sold in £9.3bn deal

Castle Quarter, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Banham Zoo will recycle your Christmas tree as animal treats

Banham Zoo will be recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists