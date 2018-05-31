Norfolk D-Day hero laid to rest at patriotic funeral

Reg Webb's coffin is carried into St Edmund's Church in Hunstanton. Archant

Standard bearers accompanied the Union Flag-draped coffin at the funeral of a D-Day veteran.

Family, friends and Royal British Legion members gathered at St Edmund's Church in Hunstanton on Friday to pay their respects to Reg Webb.

As a 22-year-old infantryman, Mr Webb lost a leg after he was wounded by machine gun fire in Holland in October 1944, as the Allies pressed for Germany after the Normandy landings.

Mr Webb, who passed away aged 97 on November 11, retired to Hunstanton after a career as a civil servant at the Ministry of Defence.

Frank Sinatra's My Way was playing as his coffin was carried into church for the service, which was conducted by the Rev James Monro.

Mourners sang Onward Christian Soldiers before a tribute, readings and prayers, leaving church as We'll Meet Again by Vera Lynn was played.

Mr Webb was laid to rest at Hunstanton Cemetery, where a bugler played the Last Post.

In his later years, he was supported by the charity Blesma, which supports limb loss veterans, which helped him obtain a modernised leg which helped him walk more comfortably.

Last month, Mr Webb received his Legion d'Honneur from Lord Dannatt, former head of the army, at a special ceremony arranged by Blesma at Kings Lynn Town Hall.

Mr Webb leaves a daughter, Gwyneth, son-in-law, Dennis, two grand-children and four great grand-children.