Refugee children design thought-provoking art for Go Go T-Rex trail

Two impactful dinosaur sculptures decorated by refugee children have gone on display depicting their journey to safety.

Part of this year’s GoGoDiscover trail, they join the dozens of other tyrannosaurus rex and mammoth sculptures that have appeared all over Norfolk.

Delivered by East Anglian charity Break and in partnership with Wild in Art, the project’s learning and community programme has given local schools and community groups the chance to decorate 100 smaller t-rex sculptures, known as Breakasaurus.

Two of these sculptures, named Tyrannosaurus Treks to Safety and Tyranno-Door-Us-Rex, have been designed by refugee children.

Tyrannosaurus Treks to Safety - Credit: GoGoDiscover

Created by People from Abroad Team, who offer support for refugee families mainly from Syria and Afghanistan, the two Breakasaurus’s portray how the children feel.

Tyrannosaurus Treks to Safety represents the journey of refugee families. Using the children’s artwork from English for Speakers of Other Languages (Esol) Creche, it has been made into the shape of flying birds to symbolise those seeking sanctuary.

The creche is part of the wrap-around support the People from Abroad team offer.

Jacqui Ramm, who runs the creche, said: “We wanted the children we look after to be involved in the design, and although some are too young to fully understand they are often aware that they have travelled to safety.

“These children and their parents have been through a lot. It can be very difficult for a parent to leave their young child in the care of a stranger, and even more so when you’ve been through what our families have experienced.

“We look to build that trust and work with them until they are ready. And when they are, it is really an honour and a privilege when they are able to let you care for their child. We felt that by using the artwork the children created cut into birds in flight symbolises this journey to a safe place.”

Tyranno-Door-Us-Rex - Credit: GoGoDiscover

The Tyranno-Door-Us-Rex holds the key to doors of welcome, hope and a brighter future and was designed by refugee students with the help of local artist Donna Thompson and local charity New Routes.

It takes inspiration from the refugee flag with its orange colouring and black lines, and contains words of welcome written in Dari, Arabic and English.

Donated by Aspiration Europe, both can be found in the children’s library at the Millennium Library.

