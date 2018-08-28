Search

Man, 75, treated after early morning kitchen blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:47 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 27 November 2018

Fire crews were called to kitchen fire in Reeve's Close, Bungay. Photo: Google.

Archant

A 75-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire at his home in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a house in Reeve’s Close, Bungay, at 12.40am today (Tuesday, November 27).

Four crews from Bungay, Beccles, Harleston and Loddon were called to the blaze – however it was put out before they arrived.

A spokesman for the fire service said the East of England Ambulance service were also called to provide treatment to a 75 year-old man “suffering from smoke inhalation”.

The spokesman added: “Firefighters also provided oxygen therapy to the casualty.”

The scene was cleared just after 1am.

