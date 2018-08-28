Town council downgrades its support for care home, shop, offices and homes

A town council has downgraded its support for plans to build a care home, convenience store, flats, bungalows and offices in mid-Norfolk.

Reepham Town Council has expressed its concern over plans to develop the former station yard off Cawston Road and Stony Lane in the town.

The plans include a care home, assisted flats and bungalows, a Co-op convenience store and office space.

Town councillors had earlier supported in principle the original planning application, although had noted concerns raised by residents.

The developer has since submitted a revised planning application which saw the size and height of the proposed care home reduced, among other amendments.

But at a recent town council meeting, councillors agreed the proposal was not in accordance with Broadland District Council’s (BDC) current local plan, specifically the Site Allocations Development Plan Document, which was adopted in 2016.

The town council has written a response to the plans, in addition to previous comments made about the application.

It states: “Whilst it is understood there is a need for the developer to ensure the development is financially viable, this should not be at the expense of the local area and should not override local planning policy.

“Whilst the town council unanimously agree that they support development of this site in accordance with the development plan and they remain supportive of plans to provide care facilities in Reepham, they continue to have strong reservations about this proposed development.”

In a key amendment the town council changed the wording of its comments to support in principle to develop the site, rather than the development under consideration.

At the town council meeting, residents also questioned the need for another retail outlet in the town.

It is believed that the revised application will not be discussed by BDC’s planning committee until January 9 at the earliest.

Broadland turned down the planning application in May, but the developers have appealed the decision.

Also at the meeting, Hayden Key was co-opted as a new councillor. She previously served on the town council in 2015-16.

Reepham Town Council now has nine town councillors with three vacancies.