‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman Archant

Town traders are furious that a series of planters have been positioned in the middle of their town centre, blocking off a number of car parking spaces.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guppy Kular, Motts Pharmacy. Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman Guppy Kular, Motts Pharmacy. Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Business owners in Reepham say around 10 of the large, grey planting troughs had been placed in Market Place, which they say will damage trade, as fewer cars can now be parked there.

But a spokesman for Broadland District Council, which installed the planters, said they helped to create socially-distanced safe spaces for people to queue for shops so they were not lining up between parked cars.

Guppy Kular, who owns Motts Pharmacy on the Market Place, said the planters in two separate parts of the square were a huge inconvenience.

Mr Kular said: “When I noticed that they were putting them in I said ‘this is going to kill us’.

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

“They said ‘they’re staying, but we’ll come to a compromise’ and they moved them so they took up less of the parking space. But they still take up six or seven spaces in the square and another four or five outside the pub.

“It’s something we weren’t prepared for - I just do not know why they came to the conclusion that this would be in some way helpful.”

But the Broadland spokesman said only four or five parking spaces out of the square’s roughly 50 - which were not marked out - were taken up by the planters.

The spokesman said there also continued to be free parking in nearby Station Road and Stimpson’s Place.

Simon Chipperfield of Norfolk Farm Shop. Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman Simon Chipperfield of Norfolk Farm Shop. Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Reepham Town Council owns Market Place, and its chairman Les Paterson said: “The planters have been installed by Broadland District Council as part of their initiative to encourage shoppers to support local traders during the coronavirus pandemic by providing safe traffic free areas where customers could queue and observe safe social distancing.

“As owners of the Market Place were Reepham Town Council were consulted and agreed to support the initiative. Beyond supporting the Broadland initiative Reepham Town Council have had no further input in to the scheme other than being represented when the planters were installed on Friday.”

Mr Kular said traders would continue to object to the planters.

He said: “We’ve managed all this time to keep everybody safe and now that the council has got involved, it’s something that’s damaging us rather than being helpful.”

Brian Robinson of Robinsons & Sons Butchers. Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman Brian Robinson of Robinsons & Sons Butchers. Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman