Reepham gets ready for its annual Festival of Light
PUBLISHED: 13:12 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 28 November 2018
Archant 2017
An annual Christmas celebration is taking place again this year against the beautiful backdrop of a quaint market town in mid-Norfolk.
Reepham, between Aylsham and Dereham, is holding its Festival of Light in the town on Thursday December 6.
The event takes place in the market square between 4.30am and 7.30pm.
It traditionally includes a children’s lantern parade, Christmas carols, children’s entertainer, live music, Santa’s grotto and of course the switching on of the main Christmas tree lights and its countdown.
This year, visitors will also be treated to lots of snow, songs from the Norfolk Show Choir and Reepham Primary School Choir, a family snowball fight, fun Zumba dance time, hula hooping, the limbo, bundles of bubbles, and a space hopper disco.
For the most up-to-date information search for Reepham Festival of Light on Facebook .