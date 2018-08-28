Search

Advanced search

Reepham gets ready for its annual Festival of Light

PUBLISHED: 13:12 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 28 November 2018

Father Christmas arrived by horse and carriage at the Reepham Festival of Light 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

Father Christmas arrived by horse and carriage at the Reepham Festival of Light 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

An annual Christmas celebration is taking place again this year against the beautiful backdrop of a quaint market town in mid-Norfolk.

Scenes from Reepham's Festival of Light 2017.Scenes from Reepham's Festival of Light 2017.

Reepham, between Aylsham and Dereham, is holding its Festival of Light in the town on Thursday December 6.

The event takes place in the market square between 4.30am and 7.30pm.

It traditionally includes a children’s lantern parade, Christmas carols, children’s entertainer, live music, Santa’s grotto and of course the switching on of the main Christmas tree lights and its countdown.

This year, visitors will also be treated to lots of snow, songs from the Norfolk Show Choir and Reepham Primary School Choir, a family snowball fight, fun Zumba dance time, hula hooping, the limbo, bundles of bubbles, and a space hopper disco.

For the most up-to-date information search for Reepham Festival of Light on Facebook .

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Five-year gamble pays off for JD Cooling – Norfolk’s Business of the Year

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Lush opens in Chapelfield

The new Lush store that has opened in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Rosanna Elliott
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast