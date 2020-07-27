Search

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

PUBLISHED: 11:19 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 July 2020

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

A long-running tearoom popular with walkers and cyclists has closed its doors after 25 years.

A train pulling out of Reepham Station. Picture: Archant LibraryA train pulling out of Reepham Station. Picture: Archant Library

Reepham Station Tearooms, based off Station Road in the mid-Norfolk market town, closed at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Situated opposite Kerri’s Farmhouse Pine furniture shop, the tearoom has welcomed thousands of people during its two and half decades of serving lunches, cakes, and hot drinks. But in a post shared with its followers on social media, it was confirmed that it would be closing “on a permanent basis”.

A statement read: “With careful consideration we have taken the sad and very difficult decision to close Reepham Station Tearooms on a permanent basis.

“We would like to thank you all for your loyal support and have loved every moment in our 25 years of families out for a walk along Marriott’s Way, the busy bustle of cyclists stopping off for a cheeky Norfolk shortcake on their journey, friends meeting up for a catch up, regular customers with a smile on their face and a story to tell. We will seriously miss you all.

Reepham Station Tearooms circa 1997. Archant LibraryReepham Station Tearooms circa 1997. Archant Library

“Thank you for your understanding at this truly difficult time.”

The post on Facebook has received more than 100 comments from customers sharing their condolences, and has been shared 40 times.

Those people were thanked for their comments and also asked to support local businesses “through this difficult time”.

The last train to pull out of Reepham Station. Picture: Archant LibraryThe last train to pull out of Reepham Station. Picture: Archant Library

While the tearoom remains shut, Kerri’s Farmhouse Pine has reopened.

The full statement can be found via the Kerri’s Farmhouse Pine website.

The tearoom, which first opened in the Victorian station house back in the mid-90s, is well-known for its picturesque conservatory which runs alongside Marriott’s Way - a former railway line for passengers travelling between Aylsham and Norwich.

Now a heritage footpath, it is enjoyed by ramblers, joggers and cyclists, as well as dog walkers and horse riders.

A spokesperson for the tearoom declined to comment on the closure.

