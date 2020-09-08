Search

Paradise for crafters reopens doors following lockdown closure

PUBLISHED: 17:36 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 08 September 2020

Volunteers, staff and trustees - as well as new patron, Bishop of Norwich, Rt Rev�d Graham Usher - at the reopening of Scrapbox, in Reepham. Picture: ANDREW WHITEHEAD

A popular recycle and reuse charity has opened its doors again for the first time since lockdown forced it to close.

Scrapbox, based in Reepham in mid Norfolk, closed back in March but after an enormous amount of work to make it “covid-safe” the charity is now welcoming customers back.

The reopening event, which took place on Monday, September 7, also saw the charity reveal its new patron to the general public - the Bishop of Norwich, Rt Rev’d Graham Usher.

Bishop Graham, who is known for his background in ecology as well as his enthusiasm for environmental causes, accepted an invitation from the trustees to take on a formal role with the charity and met those involved with it at the reopening event.

Scrapbox manager, Tula Chenery, said: “We’re really excited that we’re now in a position to reopen, having been closed for six months and knowing how desperate our members have become for resources.

“The Scrapbox shopping experience may be a little different for a while but we’ve still got a fantastic range of reclaimed resources as usual in our revamped shop.

“Seeing the response to our reopening announcement on our Facebook page last week, we may have a bit of a rush on.”

Over recent weeks, lots of work has been carried out by staff, trustees and volunteers to make the shop safe, including the introduction of a new door and a one-way system around the shop as well as limits on the numbers allowed in the shop at any time. The warehouse has also seen big changes in a bid to make it safe for volunteers and staff.

The reopening of Scrapbox brings with it a call for new volunteers and the team is looking for people to help on Thursdays to prepare stock for the shop.

The new opening hours will be Wednesdays 2pm to 5pm, Thursdays 2pm to 5pm, and Saturdays 11am to 2pm. No donations of materials will be accepted during September.

Anyone who can spare three hours either weekly, or occasionally, to be part of Scrapbox is asked to contact Tula via the charity’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ScrapboxNorfolk.

