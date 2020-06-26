Mystery surrounds phantom dog mess painter

A mysterious dog mess vigilante has been painting offending deposits in a bid to stamp out fouling in a mid Norfolk market town.

The unknown resident in Reepham, between Aylsham and Dereham, has been marking dog mess that is not cleared up with white paint.

The action is believed to be aimed at “irresponsible” dog owners, who continue to not clear up after their pets on the town’s main recreation area.

The ongoing problem is evident by the dozens of white paint marks which were spotted during a walk around the edge of the field, off Stimpson’s Piece.

The efforts of the individual were described as being carried out by someone who had “taken some trouble” over the painting.

Reepham Town Council is urging dog owners to clear up after their pet and advised that mess should be disposed of in the bins provided. Notices advising owners where dogs can be exercised have also been erected.

Currently no dogs are allowed on the football pitches.