Mid Norfolk music festival announces 1980s chart-toppers as headline act

PUBLISHED: 12:08 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 24 January 2019

Spokeswoman Hilary Gauthier, pictured, with festival director Steve Jenkins. Photo: Reepham Music Festival

A mid Norfolk festival is shaping up to be bigger than ever, with more than 100 acts set to take part in its 12th year.

Reepham Music Festival organisers have announced a chart-topping North London ska band will headline the August event this year.

Bad Manners, who had nine Top 40 singles in the early 1980s, will perform at the festival’s main stage over the weekend.

Lead singer Douglas Trendle, know as ‘Buster Bloodvessel’, said: “We’ve wanted to play at Reepham for some time now and we’re really pleased the dates have worked out this year.

“Norfolk, here we come.”

And organisers have said they are “delighted” to announce this year’s event, which will be held from Saturday, August 10, to Sunday, August 11, 2019, will see a second stage replace the previous year’s trailers.

More than 100 acts have applied to take part in the festival, and the final line-up is set to include Tragedy, Jake Morrell, Jeremiah Ferrari, and Walkway.

Reepham Music Festival spokeswoman, Hilary Gauthier, said: “We’ve been going from strength to strength since 2008 and this year promises to be better than ever.”

She added: “We are still keen to bring on board some more local businesses as partners.”

Early bird tickets to the event are priced at £27, and will be released on Friday, February 1, and on sale until Sunday, March 3.

These will be available from the festival website, www.reephamfestival.co.uk, and in person from Very Nice Things, in Reepham, and Soundclash, on St Benedict’s Street, and with the £2 booking fee waived, be priced at the same cost as two years ago.

Any businesses who are interested in partnering with the festival are asked to contact Hilary Gauthier, on 07771 393538 or email hilary@hilarygauthier.co.uk.

