Reepham High School holds remembrance service

The service, on November 8, is a hugely important part of the school calendar, and involves staff and students from not just the high school but also their partners from Friesenschule in Leer in Germany, and t’Saamcampus Aloysius in Diksmuide in Belgium.

The British Legion, veterans of the war and their relatives all attend the service, which involves poems, films, music from the choir, and a reading of the roll of honour for Reepham.

The service is part of an ongoing 18-year ‘peace project’, involving a cross-school trip to the First World War battlefields in Ypres. Students are encouraged to not only reflect on the war, but also what lessons they can learn and apply to today. As such, the service is largely created and directed by the students as a team. They form strong international friendships and learn about the importance of co-operation and peace as a priority in the modern world.