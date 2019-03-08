Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Store in Norfolk town announces first dog-friendly cafe

PUBLISHED: 15:37 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 16 August 2019

Managing Director, Jim Carlile and his dog Beau in the seating area where dogs and owners are welcome. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Managing Director, Jim Carlile and his dog Beau in the seating area where dogs and owners are welcome. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A cafe in West Norfolk has opened its doors to dogs, becoming the first dog-friendly cafe in the town.

Managing Director, Jim Carlile and his dog Beau. Picture: Sarah HussainManaging Director, Jim Carlile and his dog Beau. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Reeds Homestore will now be welcoming dogs to the cafe in its Bridge Street branch, in Downham Market.

It has become the first dog-friendly cafe in the market town that will allow owners and their fluffy friends to visit.

Managers discussed the plans and agreed dogs will be welcomed into an area adjacent to the cafe.

The 65-seater cafe is the second busiest department in the store.

Jim Carlile, managing director of the store, said: "We've owned Reeds for around 14 years and the cafe has been open since then.

"We were discussing in a meeting how we could improve our sales and profits and one of our supervisors, Jess Jones suggested the dog-friendly cafe."

Dog owners are welcome to bring their pets along with them and sit in a tiled preservation area adjacent to the cafe.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Carlile said: "The reaction from the news has been great, loads of people are saying they'll be coming in.

"We've had about three to four people with dogs come in so far, with lots more promising to come by.

"On our trips to the Lake district you see cafe's everywhere that are dog-friendly, it seems everyone is doing it."

The business may look at expanding further to cater to dogs and provide additional seating areas outdoors, if the recent change is successful.

Currently employing 14 catering staff, the cafe serves customers a range of home cooked foods, including cottage pies, casseroles and cakes.

Rachel Carlile, head of catering, said: "One of the ladies that came in the other day was over the moon, people want to stay longer because they're not worried about the dogs.

"We're a country of dog lovers, so we hope it takes off and it has really, we hope it stays that way.

"If it goes well we could expand it further and provide doggy biscuits, we already give sausages to dogs that come in.

"We have a lot of loyal customers who are really nice."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

TEAM NEWS: Hernandez set for long term layoff after freak knee injury in fall at home

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has suffered a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists