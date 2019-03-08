'He would do anything for anybody' - Mum pays tribute to teenager who died after fight

Reece Hornibrook�s family and friends join in a moment of reflection in his memory. Picture: Staff Archant

The heartbroken mother of a teenager who died after he was injured in a street fight said he would have done anything for anyone.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Reece Hornibrook, 17, passed away on Tuesday. Mr Hornibrook, from King's Lynn, suffered serious head injuries during a disturbance on the town's Saddlebow Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Police say a post mortem has now revealed the cause of his death to have been serious head injuries.

Tributes have been left to the former King Edward VII pupil in The Walks, where he enjoyed doing parkour.

Tonight young people gathered at the equipment. They were joined by his mother, Barb Bass.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

"He'd do anything for anybody, that's what he was like," she said. "That's what happened that night, he was just trying to help someone get home.

"He was very loved. There must have been 200 people visited him in the hospital. The staff must have been fed up with it."

Mr Hornibrook's aunt Cher Lee added: "He was a gentle giant, he wouldn't have hurt anyone."

Friend Tamara Bennett, 22, said: "He was absolutely amazing. He was so funny, he was always trying to make everyone laugh.

"He'd do anything for anyone. If you asked him for a limb, he'd give you one. He was the most friendly person I've ever met."

Her brother Ryan said: "Reece was brilliant, he really was. Every time he came down here, he had a smile on his face. He was the one who brought everyone down here."

Toby Phillips, 18, from North Wootton, said: "I grew up with him around here. He was a good lad, he never caused trouble. He was always the right sort of person. He didn't have a bad bone in his body."

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assaulting Mr Hornibrook causing grievous bodily harm.

Russell has been bailed on condition he resides at an address outside Norfolk, surrenders his passport, remains in regular contact with police and does not contact witnesses. The case returns to court on August 7.