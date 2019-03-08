Teenager died from severe head injury after a street fight

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A teenager died from a severe head injury after a street fight, an inquest has heard.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, from London Road in King's Lynn, died on July 9 at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The student, who was born in Peterborough, suffered serious head injuries in a brawl on Saddlebow Road, Lynn, at 3.30am on July 7.

He was taken to the QEH on the day of the fight, according to senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

Mrs Lake opened and adjourned the inquest on Wednesday, July 31, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, in Norwich.

Giving evidence, she said the cause of death was severe head injury, according to forensic pathologist Dr Nat Cary.

The inquest opening heard that Mr Hornibrook's body was identified by his mother Barbara Bass.

Following the student's death balloons and messages were left at The Walks in the centre of Lynn, where Mr Hornibrook did parkour with his friends.

One said: "I love you Bro, you were such an amazing person."

Another added: "Fly high."

In a statement issued via Norfolk Police after the death, the student's family said: "He was a gentle giant, always laughing and joking and would do anything for anyone. We will remember him as having a huge heart. He was popular and he was our hero."

A 31-year-old man, Liam Russell, from Metcalf Avenue in Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on July 10 charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

No pleas were indicated and the case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 7.

There was no application for bail at that hearing.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident was released on bail while investigations continue into Mr Hornibrook's death.

A pre-inquest review into the death of the 17-year-old is due to take place on October 31.