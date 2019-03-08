Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Teenager died from severe head injury after a street fight

PUBLISHED: 11:06 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 31 July 2019

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A teenager died from a severe head injury after a street fight, an inquest has heard.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, from London Road in King's Lynn, died on July 9 at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The student, who was born in Peterborough, suffered serious head injuries in a brawl on Saddlebow Road, Lynn, at 3.30am on July 7.

He was taken to the QEH on the day of the fight, according to senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

Mrs Lake opened and adjourned the inquest on Wednesday, July 31, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, in Norwich.

Giving evidence, she said the cause of death was severe head injury, according to forensic pathologist Dr Nat Cary.

The inquest opening heard that Mr Hornibrook's body was identified by his mother Barbara Bass.

Following the student's death balloons and messages were left at The Walks in the centre of Lynn, where Mr Hornibrook did parkour with his friends.

One said: "I love you Bro, you were such an amazing person."

Another added: "Fly high."

In a statement issued via Norfolk Police after the death, the student's family said: "He was a gentle giant, always laughing and joking and would do anything for anyone. We will remember him as having a huge heart. He was popular and he was our hero."

A 31-year-old man, Liam Russell, from Metcalf Avenue in Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on July 10 charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

No pleas were indicated and the case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 7.

There was no application for bail at that hearing.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident was released on bail while investigations continue into Mr Hornibrook's death.

A pre-inquest review into the death of the 17-year-old is due to take place on October 31.

Most Read

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Relentless moped racers at Norwich park and ride driving people ‘mad’

Boy racers have been circling Norwich Airport Park and Ride on a nightly basis. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Teenager died from severe head injury after a street fight

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

See inside £100,000 flat with communal swimming pool and tennis court

A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists