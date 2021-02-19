Horse sanctuary urgent appeal after winter weather issues

Published: 8:51 AM February 19, 2021

A Norfolk sanctuary that looks after 1,500 rescue animals has made a desperate appeal for hay to keep them fed.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, with bases at Hapton, Caldecott and Aylsham, said bad weather and supply shortages had cost it an extra £100,000 over winter, as it had to use much more of its hay supplies than usual to feed the animals.

Rachel Angell, head of Norfolk equine operations, said: “With so many horses to look after on a daily basis, we plan our supplies carefully for each winter, but the recent incredibly poor weather, lower yields and increasing prices have created a perfect storm where we find ourselves appealing for extra support.

“Luckily we were able to find a supplier who could provide the right quantity and quality of hay but, with the pandemic having placed significant pressure on our budgets, we urge anyone who can to consider a donation to ensure we can purchase any further hay we may need and continue to provide specialist care for our rescued horses, now and into the future.”

To donate, call 01508 481000 or visit www.redwings.org.uk/donate.