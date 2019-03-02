Why not get a donkey for Mother’s Day?
Archant
A Norfolk animal sanctuary is offering a Mother’s Day gift that with leave her in hee-awe.
Redwings Horse Sanctuary has a number of Mother’s Day gifts that will help support the 1,500 rescued donkeys, horses and ponies.
Inspired by the donkey Esther, who was rescued with her mother Martha more than 10 years ago, their family bond has helped them survive.
Redwings, based in Hapton, near Norwich, has launched a selection of charity gifts. Each gift sold will provide for the sanctuary’s residents.
Supporters can choose a donation of £20 to provide care at the Redwings Horse Hospital or £45 to help keep a donkey warm with bedding and rugs.
Stephanie Callen said: “The sanctuary is full of wonderful mothers who have endured terrible suffering for the sake of their babies.
“You’ll not only be offering a truly beautiful gift for your own mother or loved one, but also these amazing animals.”
To find out more visit www.redwings.org.uk