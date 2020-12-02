Stephen Fry voices heart-warming animation of rescued blind horse

Published: 2:27 PM December 2, 2020

Stephen Fry has voiced Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s new animation which tells the sad story Clydesdale horse Boo. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Actor and writer Stephen Fry has lent his voice to a heart-warming animation, telling the story of a blind horse who has found a home at a Norfolk sanctuary.

Boo the blind horse at his forever home at Redwings' headquarters. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Mr Fry has voiced Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s new animation, which tells the sad story Clydesdale horse Boo.

Boo is one of more than 1,500 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules living at Redwings’ sanctuary sites across the UK, whose headquarters - including its horse hospital - is based in Hapton, south of Norwich.

This “gentle giant” was shot by intruders at point blank range in the eye with an air rifle in early 2009.

But the attack was doubly distressing for Boo, who had already lost one eye to cancer, which meant he was left completely blind.

Having been offered a new home at the sanctuary, Boo, who is 23 years old, is now living happily at Redwings’ headquarters with his horse companion, Flynn.

Boo with his horsey companion Flynn at Redwings' headquarters. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Boo’s story is an animation by Norwich-based creatives Immersive Studios, released as part of Redwings’ latest festive fundraising campaign.

Redwings is 100pc funded by donations from the public and Boo’s dedicated care is all thanks to the kindness of the charity’s supporters.

Mr Fry said: “I was touched and delighted to be given the opportunity to tell Boo’s story and be part of Redwings’ continued hard work and care for distressed horses.”

Boo with Redwings' Norfolk operations manager, Talita Tonioli Arantes. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ chief executive, said: “Having survived such an appalling act of cruelty, we never fail to be amazed and moved by the trust Boo places in us every day and we couldn’t think of a better resident to pay tribute to in our new animation.

“It’s been made even more special by the wonderful Stephen Fry agreeing to voice Boo’s story, for which we’re very thankful.

“With lockdowns restricting access to our visitor centres and leading to the cancellation of fundraising activities this year, we wanted to devise a creative way to raise awareness of our work while people stayed at home and we hope our animation will inspire as many as possible to help us help more brave horses in need, like Boo, this Christmas and into the future.”

To watch Boo's animation, follow the link here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffKCa1_54Sg

Or to donate to Redwings this Christmas please visit www.redwings.org.uk/boo.