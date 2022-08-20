News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk charity appeals for Black Beauty author volunteer guides

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:07 PM August 20, 2022
Anna Sewell House is the property second on the left and has been taken on by Redwings

A Norfolk-based animal charity has launched a volunteer appeal to help run the home where the author of Black Beauty was born.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary has taken on the Great Yarmouth home where Anna Sewell was born in 1820 and plans to open it up to the public.

A portrait of author Anna Sewell who wrote Black Beauty.

The charity plans to showcase its work at Anna Sewell House on Church Plain and also let visitors find out about the author's life.

Miss Sewell was born at the house  on March 30 1820. Black Beauty was her only book and she died shortly after the novel was released in 1877.

Redwings is now looking for volunteer guides who will greet visitors, share information about Miss Sewell, Black Beauty and the history of Anna Sewell House and describe the work of Redwings.

The volunteer appeal follows Redwings taking over the house last month after its owner, who supports the horse charity, approached the good cause about occupying the property.

Gemma Walpole, executive director for income and engagement at Redwings, said: “It’s so important to them that Anna Sewell House be used in a way that’s a fitting legacy to Anna and her work to improve horse welfare, so it makes perfect sense that we become its new caretakers.

“We’re looking for local people who would like to become volunteer guides and help us to open this important building - which is a site of pilgrimage for many of Anna’s fans - to the public as often as possible.

“We’ll be using the space to celebrate Anna, Black Beauty, and showcase the work Redwings does today.”

Miss Sewell wrote Black Beauty between 1871 and 1877 while she was living in Old Catton, Norwich.

A first edition of Anna Sewells classic Black Beauty. Picture: Archant Library

It inspired much-loved ITV children's programme The Adventures of Black Beauty in the early 1970s.

The book has been turned into several films, including one in 1994 with Sean Bean.

The blue plaque at Anna Sewell House

Miss Sewell died on the 25 April 1878 and was buried in the Quaker Cemetery in Lamas, north of Norwich.

Anyone who wishes to become a volunteer guide should email volunteering@redwings.co.uk

