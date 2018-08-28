Search

Norwich theatre company picked to perform at Australian festival

PUBLISHED: 10:15 10 January 2019

Shakespeare meets 1980s classic Ghost Busters.

It’s not an obvious fit, but it’s one that has taken a theatre company from Norwich to a sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and now Australia.

REDuck ProDUCKtions debuted its show, Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters, in Norwich last year to rave reviews.

The company, which was founded by Hayley Evenett and James Ducker in 2015, then took the show and the its eight cast members to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it sold out before the opening performance and received a series of five star reviews.

Now, following its success the show has been picked up by an Australian company and selected for the Adelaide Fringe Festival next month.

Hayley Evenett, the company manager said the show was popular with a wide range of people: “[The show] balances Shakespeare and Ghost Busters but it is also quite accessible, anyone who loves eighties nostalgia loves getting all the quotes.

“[Last year] was the first time we had been to the Fringe as a company so it was pretty amazing, we had great reviews and sold out,” she said.

Commenting on being chosen for the Adelaide festival Miss Evenett said the whole company where extremely excited: “It’s absolutely nuts, it’s just crazy, [the whole company] are thrilled, we’re a bit overwhelmed but very excited to get the opportunity to take the production elsewhere.”

Talking about the company’s Norwich roots, Miss Evenett said she thought people often underestimated how much creativity there was in the city and relished the opportunity to promote Norwich elsewhere: “I think there is a lot of talent [in Norwich] and a lot going on.

“I feel like Norwich and Norfolk are a hub of creativity and when people think it’s a bit sleepy [it’s great] for us to be able to show Edinburgh and Australia that there is so much going on here,” she said.

Before heading to Adelaide for two weeks of 15 performances, REDuck ProDUCKtions will perform Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters at The Garage on Tuesday, February 12.

