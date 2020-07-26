Can you help me find my missing Amber?

Daphne Codling has been putting up posters appealing for help finding her red setter, Amber, who went missing on Thornham Beach on Wednesday afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A distraught dog owner has lost her pet on her first visit to Norfolk since lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amber, a nine-year-old red setter who has gone missing at Thornham Picture: Daphne Codling Amber, a nine-year-old red setter who has gone missing at Thornham Picture: Daphne Codling

Daphne Codling from Rugby, Warks, had been enjoying a picnic at Thornham on Wedsnesday lunchtime, when her nine-year-old red setter Amber wandered off.

Since then, she and villagers have been searching the lanes and the salt marsh, but so far no trace of the dog has been found.

“I haven’t been away all year because I’ve been trying to keep away from people,” said Ms Codling.

“We just got here at the back of Thornham, we had a picnic, we went for a little walk and she just disappeared.

“If she’d seen anything like wildlife she’d have been so excited you’d have heard her. I can’t believe no-one’s seen her.”

Ms Codling said Amber is a timid dog, who would hide if she saw someone coming. She said locals had been helping to keep an eye out for her pet.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Thornham,” she said. “Everyone’s been helping me. The fishermen have been fantastic, the worm diggers.”

Mrs Codling has been putting up posters around nearby Hunstanton. If you have seen Amber, call 07933 741842.