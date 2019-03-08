The red portacabin is back in Norwich selling Christmas cards for charity

The Lord Mayor officially opens Cards For Good Causes at The forum and helps them celebrate their 60th birthday. L-R Linda Williams, volunteer, Joe McClean, artist, Mary Cronin, area manager, Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas, Father Christmas, Pauline Brown, manager Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Christmas has officially arrived - because the annual red portacabin is parked up in the city centre selling Christmas cards and gifts for charity.

The pop-up shop is on Millennium Plain next to the The Forum in Norwich and will be open until December 18.

Shoppers can buy cards, calendars, gifts and stocking fillers and part of the proceeds go towards over 250 local and national charities.

Shop manager Pauline Brown said: "If you shop here you are giving twice. You give first of all to charity and then you are giving to your loved ones and show you care.

"It is an amazing atmosphere. It is a lovely shop which is warm and festive."

The shop is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes, the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation representing local and national charities.

The opening hours are 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm Sunday.