Young super hero completes four-week walking challenge

Daniel Moxon

Published: 4:10 PM March 21, 2021   
Superhero Red Nose Day collector, seven-year-old Lucas Cooke, out on the streets of Wymondham with his collecting box. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Selfless seven-year-old Lucas Cooke has completed his four-week walking challenge – raising almost £2,000 for charity.

Lucas, from Wymondham, was named a community hero earlier this month after embarking on his mission to walk through the town every day for four weeks up to Red Nose Day last Friday.

He donned a different fancy dress outfit every day with the aim of putting smiles on people's faces as well as raise some money for a good cause.

Between his online fundraiser and in-person cash collection, a final tally on Saturday revealed he had raised £1,967.69 for Comic Relief.

His mum Caroline took to social media to thank everyone for their generosity and support for her son during his challenge.

She added: "Absolutely everyone who sent a comment, words of support etc. We have loved seeing these and the smile they have put on Lucas' face has been priceless."

Wymondham News

