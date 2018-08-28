Can you help police find 16-year-old Ayonda Gasela?

Ayonda Gasela left home at 4pm on Sunday, December 30, heading to a party in Mildenhall and has not been seen since Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A Suffolk teenager is missing after reportedly heading to a party, sparking a police appeal for information.

Ayonda Gasela left home at 4pm on Sunday saying she was going to a party in Mildenhall.

The 16-year-old, from the Red Lodge area, has not been seen since and was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

She is described as black, 5ft 3in tall, slim and has black shoulder length hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a light brown fur coat with black trousers, carrying a caramel coloured handbag.

She may also have taken a pair of black jeans and a white jacket with her to wear.

Police believe she has links to London, Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone who knows where she may be, or has information, should call police on 101, quoting CAD 217 of January 1, 2019.