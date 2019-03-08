Search

'It's a bit like the Eiffel Tower': A11's orange landmark disappears from skyline

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 12 November 2019

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Chris Goreham/ BBC RadioNorfolk

It is big and orange and hung in the sky next to the A11 - but not anymore.

An orange Ford Fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane at Red Lodge Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline and people are demanding to know why.

It is a familiar site for A11 drivers, but over the weekend drivers some were sad to find the car had disappeared.

Business owner Robert McGivern said it had been temporarily taken down while they carried out work to update the site.

He said: "It opens your eyes because I knew it was a landmark but I didn't realise how much. Around 15 years ago we wanted to make use of one of our old cranes and we picked a random car, it went up and the rest is history.

"It's a bit like the Eiffel Tower: you just expect it to be there so we have had a lot of attention after we took it down."

The car has been taken down while the business makes improvements to its yard including a new car park, but Mr McGivern said it should be back in the air around February or March.

"While the car is down we plan on giving it a bit of a refurbishment now it has celebrity status, but we want to keep its originality," said Mr McGivern.

"It may eventually get heritage status, you never know.

"It's nice that it means something to people. It makes us feel good.

"We want to reassure people it will be going back up and we will let everyone know when it is being resurrected. But it's been brilliant so many people have been talking about it."

Also appearing on BBC Radio Norfolk on November 11, Mr McGivern spoke to presenter Chris Goreham, who said: "Thank you for solving that mystery for us and for those of us who use that road a lot we are grateful that it will be returned.

"The orange Fiesta at Red Lodge Vehicle Dismantle that hangs from a crane and has been a landmark for 15 years is coming back. It's good news."

