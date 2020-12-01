News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub asks for donations to Christmas toy appeal

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:12 AM December 1, 2020   
The Red Lion pub in Dereham are appealing for toys to give to struggling families this Christmas. Picture: Craft Union Pubs

A Norfolk pub is asking for donations for its toy appeal to make sure all families in the town can give their children a present this Christmas.

The Red Lion in Dereham is asking people to drop off any unwanted or unused toys ahead of the festive season.

Although the premises will remain closed due to Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, the Craft Union Pub will be setting up socially distant drop-off times for those who would like to donate.

Simone Knight, owner of The Red Lion, said: "In these difficult times it is more important for us to help those in need.

"We are asking for donations to help us make all of those families who are struggling have a nice Christmas."

Anybody who has a toy to donate should message the pub on Facebook or email theredliondereham@outlook.com to arrange a time to drop off their donation.

The Red Lion can also pick up gifts from residents in the area.

