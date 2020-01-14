Search

Advanced search

'Fingers crossed' - Pledge over future of city pub

PUBLISHED: 10:19 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 14 January 2020

The Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich, which is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Steve Adams

The Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich, which is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Steve Adams

Hopes for a city pub to remain at the centre of its community have been given a boost - despite it being set to close under current ownership at the end of the month.

It was revealed last week that the Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich will close at the end of January, with the current lease having expired at the end of September.

The freehold of the pub is owned by the Great Hospital Charity, which previously leased it out as a pub. However, when its current lease expired it was decided this would not be renewed.

The current landlady, Amanda Rose, has confirmed she will be leaving the pub at the end of the month and it was feared by regulars that the pub may not re-open.

However, the chartered surveyors marketing a new lease have insisted it will only be sold to parties interested in continuing to run it as a pub.

Nick Saffell, of Brown and Co, said: "It will be leased on the open market from the beginning of February as a pub and there will be no option to change its use. The price has not been worked out yet.

You may also want to watch:

"It will provide somebody a good opportunity to invest in a pub which is in a great location by the river with a lot of potential."

Richard Dixon, pub protection officer for CAMRA in Norwich, welcomed news that it will be retained as a pub, but said he was mindful of the type it could become.

He said: "It is good news that it will have a future as a pub, but I just hope it doesn't lose the community feel it has now. Lots of groups and clubs make use of it and I hope that would be able to continue.

"I also suspect whoever takes on the lease may wish to renovate it, so it could well be out of action for some time. I worry that lots of its community appeal will be lost and hope it will re-open as soon as it can.

"We have to keep our fingers crossed."

MORE: Pub at heart of community to close at end of month

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ‘orgy stone’ of Merton which if moved causes “erotic debauchery” - and the end of the world.

Weird Norfolk The Merton Stone Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

‘Fingers crossed’ - Pledge over future of city pub

The Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich, which is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Steve Adams

What would you like us to investigate in 2020?

Front pages from the EDP in 2019 with stories from our investigations unit. Image: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists