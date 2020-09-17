Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s when you can see them

The Red Arrows during the 2018 Haven Great Yarmouth Air Show. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The iconic Red Arrows are set to roar through Norfolk’s airspace today, as an air force base celebrates its anniversary.

As part of RAF Mildenhall Big Birthday Bash, the unmistakable jets are set to take to the skies this afternoon.

In a route that will include flying by the Suffolk base, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be visible over the western parts of the county for a short spell today.

The spectacular aircraft squadron will take off from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 2.18pm before their circuitous path takes them over Norfolk on their way to Mildenhall.

The path, which will see them fly over Hunstanton, Dereham and Mileham, is due to see the jets thunder through the county’s airspace from shortly after 2.25pm

The jets are expected to have completed their journey through Norfolk by shortly after 2.35pm - so people hoping to see them will have to be quick.

While the Arrows are not set to pass directly over Norwich, with clear skies forecast, people in the city may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse by looking west at around 2.30pm.

The flypast will see them then pass over the capital before returning to the Lincolnshire base at around 3pm.

The Red Arrows previously roared over Norfolk on VE Day, which saw people capture their flypast in stunning fashion.

However, there was disappointment in June when inclement weather conditions meant that an expected appearance had to be diverted at the 11th hour, leaving spectators gazing at an empty sky when they were expected to pass.